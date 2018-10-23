Britney Spears thanks her 'amazing fans' on 20th anniversary of her debut single '...Baby One More Time'

20 years since releasing her debut single "...Baby One More Time," Britney Spears is thanking all of her fans who have been there from the very beginning.

On Tuesday, Spears took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes clip from the 1998 music video for her iconic single, which debuted when she was just 16 years old and marked the start of her chart-topping career.

"It’s hard to put into words what today means to me..." Spears admitted. "20 years ago, the world heard my music for the very first time!"

"So much has happened since then..." she continued. "But what I really want to say is thank you to my amazing fans who have been there for me since day 1..."

In a separate post, the 36-year-old star shared the full link to the video, which features a then-teenaged Spears on the set of "...Baby One More Time."

"Your support over the years has meant the absolute world to me!! Love you all!" the singer gushed.

Earlier this year, Spears explained the meaning behind her hit, which has sold ten million copies since debuting at No. 1 two decades ago, according to Billboard.

"The whole song is about that stress that we all go through as teens,” Spears told The Guardian in August.

“I knew it was a great song. It was different and I loved it, [but] I don’t think you can anticipate how a song is going to be received.”