Britney Spears slams people 'who never showed up for' her: 'How dare you'

Britney Spears is speaking out again.

Since dropping attorney Sam Ingham – who she claimed encouraged her to remain silent – Spears hasn't held back when it comes to sharing her thoughts on social media.

Just days ago, when her new attorney Mathew Rosengart was approved by the court, the "Toxic" singer, 39, didn't hesitate to join the chorus of supporters using the "#FreeBritney" hashtag, calling for an end to her conservatorship.

On Friday evening, she again took to Instagram to share her thoughts alongside an image of text that read: "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask."

"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," she wrote in the caption. "There’s nothing worse than that !!!!"

The star continued: "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????"

The "Crossroads" actress did not specify who exactly she was referring to, but noted that the subjects know who they are.

" … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!" Spears continued. "If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …."

It was a big week for Spears after her victory in court with Rosengart's approval. The change in representation came after her bombshell testimony last month in which she railed against her father Jamie and the conservatorship that he has overseen since 2008.

In the testimony, she called the conservatorship "abusive" and said it's left her "traumatized."

During a hearing on Wednesday, Rosengart said he plans to file a motion to remove Jamie as Spears' conservator very soon.