Britney Spears wants to charge her dad with 'conservatorship abuse,' judge allows her to hire private attorney

Britney Spears' conservatorship saga continued with yet another hearing on Wednesday.

At the hearing, a judge ruled that Spears would be allowed to hire her own attorney for the case after asking the court for permission to do so, according to the New York Times.

"I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," Spears said in court of her father Jamie Spears, according to NBC News. Per the outlet, the singer went on to say she wants Jamie investigated and that "this conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."

The ruling comes three weeks after Spears' explosive testimony in which she deemed the conservatorship "abusive" and railed against her father Jamie for exerting control over and taking money from her.

The case has been in a whirlwind since the testimony, most notably with Spears' court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham resigning after she asked for permission to hire her own counsel. On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny approved Ingham’s resignation and signed off on his replacement of Spears' choosing: Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor.

The tension between Jamie and Spears' personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, has also bubbled up, with the two trading jabs and accusations over Spears' conservatorship.

Meanwhile, Spears is reportedly feeling "confident and strong" about the future of her conservatorship and appears to be looking to move on with her life. She's said to be awaiting a marriage proposal from boyfriend Sam Asghari as rumors she's retiring from the music industry swirl.

Several high-profile figures including Elon Musk, Madonna and Paris Hilton have recently expressed support for Spears, while her sister Jamie Lynn has openly declared that despite not using the #FreeBritney hashtag, she supports her sister.