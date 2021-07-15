Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn prays for the 'bulls--t' to end amid conservatorship drama: 'Amen'

She’s over it.

Jamie Lynn Spears posted a cryptic message to her Instagram story on Thursday that seemed to insinuate that she just wants the legal drama involving big sis Britney Spears to end.

"Dear Lord, Can we end this bull sh#t once and for all," the "Zoey 101" alum, 30, wrote on social media, adding, "Amen."

Jamie Lynn’s public prayer comes after the "Toxic" singer received the good news that a judge approved her motion to hire her own lawyer in her conservatorship case against her dad Jamie Spears.

The 39-year-old pop star appointed Mathew Rosengart as her attorney. Rosengart has represented several high-profile celebrities in the past, including Madonna, Sean Penn, Ben Affleck, Steven Spielberg, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Upon hearing the news, Britney celebrated by doing cartwheels in a video posted to Instagram.

Jamie Lynn broke her silence over the legal drama in June for the first time after Britney’s first testimony in court.

"The only reason I haven’t [spoken] before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do," the actress had said.

"But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel like I need to say."

Britney claimed in her testimony last month that her dad was controlling her estimated $60 million fortune. She also stated that she had been drugged, forced to stay on birth control and made to work against her will.

"I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive," Britney said. "It’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end."

The conservatorship arrangement — initially meant to be temporary — was implemented at Jamie’s request after Britney’s public meltdown in late 2007 amid her divorce from Kevin Federline.