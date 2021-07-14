Britney Spears joins #FreeBritney chorus after new representation in conservatorship is approved: 'Blessed'

Britney Spears is speaking out after the court approved her new non-court-appointed attorney, Mathew Rosengart, on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old star took to Instagram after the ruling to share a video featuring clips of herself doing cartwheels and riding a horse.

"Coming along, folks ... coming along," she wrote in the caption alongside a middle finger emoji. "New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ..."

She continued: "You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today."

Spears concluded her post with "#FreeBritney," a social media campaign that has garnered popularity over the last several years as fans and industry figures use it to demand the singer be released from her conservatorship, which has seen her father Jamie oversee her life, finances and wellbeing for well over a decade.