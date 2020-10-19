Jamie Lynn Spears says she was ‘mortified’ to tell parents about first pregnancy at 16

Jamie Lynn Spears remembers the level of horror she felt when she had to break the news of her first pregnancy to her parents at just 16 years old.

“You have your first love, or what you call love in high school. You think it’s forever, and then ... Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant,” the “Zoey 101” alum, now 29, told Nylon in an interview published on Monday.

She was mortified about having to tell her parents and family, she said.

"That was all I was thinking about: ‘These are the people I love that I have to tell, and also, I’m pregnant. There’s a human being growing inside of me, and I’m so young, I’m almost a baby myself,’” she said.

In order to mitigate the recoil as possible from the public, the actress said she had to “hideaway for a bit,” in 2007 while putting together the pieces to press forward the best way she could.

“I got me a little house. I put a big gate up around it, and I was like, ‘I’m going to stay here, raise my baby and figure this out because this is real life,” Spears said. “I’ve put myself in this situation, I’m not condoning it or saying it’s right, but these are the cards that I have to play.’ And I tried to do the best that I could."

Spears welcomed her daughter Maddie, now 12, with Casey Aldridge in 2008. However, the pair split in 2009 and Spears would marry businessman Jamie Watson, 38, in 2014. They’ve since welcomed daughter Ivey Joan Watson, 2.

Jamie Lynn’s mother, Lynne Spears, 65, raved about her daughter’s ability to grasp “motherhood immediately and fully” after Maddie was born.

“[Jamie was] focused only on trying to make the best decisions for her baby and herself, and in that order,” Lynne, who is also the mom to “Princess of Pop” Britney Spears, said.

The “Sweet Magnolias” star recently reunited with her former “Zoey 101” co-stars Paul Butcher, Chris Massey, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Erin Sanders and Kristin Herrera for an “All That” sketch.

The reunion was the group’s first on-air appearance since the show ended in 2008 but Spears is also slated to reboot her “Zoey 101” character and said there is a chance Maddie could land a part in the series alongside her.

In May, Spears recalled a scary incident when Maddie was 8 and was riding in an ATV in 2017 when it flipped over into a nearby pond. The impact knocked Maddie unconscious, putting her underwater for several minutes before first responders arrived.

“I’ve never really talked about it publicly,” Spears told Maria Manounos on an episode of the host's "Better Things" podcast at the time.

“So, without going into too much detail, we were sitting there watching her with every safety measure that could be taken when she somehow or another, drove into the water."

"When we were finally able to get her out of the water ... and the first responders took her from me, we thought she was gone,” Spears continued, holding back tears. “We thought we lost our daughter."

She was airlifted to a local hospital and treated for the better part of a week before making a full recovery.