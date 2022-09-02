Britney Spears responds to her children: 'It deeply saddens me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears has responded after her children spoke out publicly about their relationship with the pop star for the first time.

Spears, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday after news broke that ITV would be airing an interview featuring Spears' youngest son with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Jayden. The 15-year-old spoke to journalist Daphne Barak about why he and his 16-year-old brother Preston missed the "Toxic" singer's wedding to Sam Asghari, the Daily Mail first reported.

Jayden claimed he did not think the "situation would have ended on good terms" after Spears and Asghari did not invite the whole family to the wedding.

Spears responded with a lengthy post saying, "My love for my children has no boundaries [emoji] and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!"

"Maybe dear child YOU can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone !!!!" she added, seemingly referencing the 13-year-long conservatorship she was placed under.

"I helped your father who hasn't had a job in 15 years … I assume it is easier for you guys not to have someone check on you to make sure you're doing your homework !!!! I'm sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION [rolling eye emoji] !!! I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing."

"I'm so happy I was able to carry 4 tours, judge X Factor and WAAAY more … I did that for you. And Preston … I'm aware of your gift … I know you're a teacher in my life and dear child I'm a teacher for you as well !!!! It's horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them !!!! If you could pause for a second and remember where you came from !!!!"

The pop star went on to say that she would "love nothing more" than to see her children in person.

"I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face. Keep playing your gift on the piano … you and your brother are both brilliant and I'm so proud to call you both mine."

Spears and Federline have been going back and forth online about their children. K-Fed shared and deleted audio of Spears yelling at her sons while the pop star has posted and deleted her own comments.

In the new post, she called out Federline for allegedly smoking weed every day and shaded him for supposedly not being able to maintain upkeep on his home.

"Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn," she noted.

Asghari chimed in with a comment reading, "mowing the lawn > professional baby daddy."

In his interview, which airs Friday night, Jayden confirmed he has "no hate" for his mother.

"I 100% think this can be fixed," he said, per the Daily Mail . "It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."

Addressing Spears during the interview, he added, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

He also addressed Spears' conservatorship, which ended in November.

Jayden shared that his grandfather, Jamie Spears, "doesn't deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. I love him, with all my heart. He was just trying to be a father."

He added: "At first he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter's dream of becoming a superstar but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my Mum was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed."

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.