Britney Spears
Published

Britney Spears is related to *NSYNC's Lance Bass

The 'Toxic' singer is related to *NSYNC alum Lance Bass

By Nate Day | Fox News
It's no secret that the Spears family is chock-full of talent.

Britney Spears was one of the biggest pop stars of the 1990s, 2000s and beyond, while her sister Jamie Lynn Spears has carved out a successful career for herself within country music.

However, it turns out the "Toxic" singer is related to one of her contemporaries in the music industry.

According to Ancestry.com, Spears and *NSYNC alum Lance Bass are sixth cousins once removed.

The reveal was made during the genealogy company's "2 Lies & A Leaf'' episode, available Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Britney Spears is sixth cousins once removed with Lance Bass, according to Ancestry.com.

Britney Spears is sixth cousins once removed with Lance Bass, according to Ancestry.com. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

Bass was asked to guess which musical legend he was related to among Spears, Faith Hill and Elvis Presley.

Bass guessed Presley, but his husband, Michael Turchin, correctly guessed the true relative.

"Are you kidding me?" he asked. "I don't care about losing because this is amazing."

"I guess you really are the true winner here," Turchin responded.

Britney Spears is currently under a conservatorship and is reportedly hesitant to return to the stage.

Britney Spears is currently under a conservatorship and is reportedly hesitant to return to the stage. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

According to Ancestry, Spears and Bass were born only 98 miles apart. Spears was born in McComb, Mississippi in 1981 while Bass was born in Laurel, Mississippi in 1979.

"I wanted to find out I was related to the Queen, turns out I’m related to the Queen of Pop – and that’s even better," Bass, 42, said.

TMZ recently spoke with Bass about Spears and asked him whether he thinks the singer will be seen out-and-about more often now that her conservatorship appears to be drawing to a close.

"I hope so," he said. "It'd be lovely to see her out and about." 

*NSYNC alum Lance Bass said it would be "lovely" to see Spears return to the stage someday.

*NSYNC alum Lance Bass said it would be "lovely" to see Spears return to the stage someday. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz /VMN19/Getty Images for MTV)

He confirmed that he's already touched base with Spears, but they have no plans to meet at this time.

Despite Spears reportedly not being keen on returning to the stage in the future, her pop star cousin thinks she'll "for sure" end up performing on stage again someday.

"She loves that stage," he explained. "We need her back on stage."

"If she wants, I'm always there for her," Bass said when asked if he'd join her on stage.

