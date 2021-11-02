Britney Spears’ dad Jamie files to end conservatorship at once, says he doesn’t want payout from pop star

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, is moving to end the conservatorship once and for all, Fox News has confirmed.

Jamie, the longtime handler of Spears’ estate and personal assets, filed court docs on Monday to put an end to the arrangement. Per the docs, he wants the judge to sign off on the petition on Tuesday, officially putting a lid on the looming final agreement in which he previously said he would step away once a proper plan has been set in place.

"Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop," Jamie’s attorneys wrote in the court memorandum obtained by Fox News. "As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship."

Spears' camp has consistently claimed that Jamie is seeking some $2 million on his way out, a portion of which is likely to land in the hands of his attorneys and her former business manager, Tri-Star.

However, according to Jamie’s filing on Tuesday, his lawyers say such is not the case and he’s willing to walk away from the matter without any further compensation.

"Jamie sees no reason why the Conservatorship should continue for any amount of time and asserts he has no interest in the Conservatorship continuing," the filing reads. "Regardless, Jamie does not seek to and will not serve as Conservator again. Jamie already petitioned this Court to terminate the Conservatorship and has offered to stipulate to its immediate termination without reservation or exception."

It adds: "Accordingly, Jamie hereby affirms his request to terminate the Conservatorship and his willingness to stipulate to the same. To be clear, this request is not subject to any caveat. Jamie does not make this request subject to a demand for releases or compensation — it is unconditional."

The documents further state that Jamie simply wants a smooth and transparent transition off the helm and will "hide nothing" from anyone hoping to sneak a peek at the inner workings of the historical arrangement.

Spears had previously requested her father be deposed over claims he mismanaged her finances.

"Jamie has nothing to hide regarding his administration of Britney’s estate and will therefore hide nothing," his lawyers state in the filing. "Indeed, Jamie believes that every aspect of the Conservatorship should be made available for public examination — not the targeted leaks and misinformation that have resulted in such tabloid fodder. Accordingly, Jamie affirms that he will unconditionally cooperate in transferring all files regarding the estate to Britney’s counsel without delay."

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie from overseeing the conservatorship that has held a firm grip on the singer’s life for over a dozen years in late September. Jamie been in control of the pop star's finances since 2008 after she underwent a series of involuntary holds following a public spectacle that saw her shave her head in front of the paparazzi.

Amid news of Jamie’s pivot to end the conservatorship, Spears took to social media to tell her fans that she was smiling and couldn’t wait to reintroduce herself to the public once again.

"The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???,’ Spears wrote in a caption over a meme that reads, "The most dangerous animal in the world is a smiling woman."

"I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’" she continued before asking her fans to "forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty."

The "Toxic" singer lamented that while her life and career had been a "family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!!"

"I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!" she exuded.

Spears further claimed that her mother, Lynne Spears, was the voice in her father’s ear who "gave him the idea" to begin the conservatorship.

"Do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes … I 100 billion percent I do!!!!" she pressed. "My dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is is [sic] that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!"

"I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it," Spears raged. "So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f--- yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!"

Lynne Spears and a representative for Britney Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.