Britney Spears’ lawyer fires back at Kevin Federline: will 'not tolerate bullying'

Britney Spears and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, are battling on Instagram, and things are getting ugly.

Federline, 44, shared three old videos showing Spears scolding their two sons: Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15. Spears and Federline married in October 2004 after dating for nearly 10 months. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

Spears has not yet addressed the footage, but her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, shared a statement with Fox News Digital, slamming Federline for posting the videos and for his explosive interview with The Daily Mail.

"Britney Spears is a brilliantly talented, extremely hardworking icon, who is rightfully beloved and respected by millions around the world," Rosengart told Fox News Digital. "The same, unfortunately, cannot be said about Mr. Federline, who for reasons that are inexplicable, decided to give a gratuitous interview that has hurt the mother of his children."

He continued: "Britney has faithfully supported her children and she loves them dearly. Whether he realizes it or not, Mr. Federline has not only violated the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children, he has undermined his own children, whose privacy he should protect… Mr Federline's ill-advised decision to post an old video of his 11 and 12 year old children was cruel, bottom of the barrel stuff. It was abhorrent."

Rosengart noted that Spears will "not tolerate bullying in any area."

"We urge Mr. Federline to act with a measure of grace and decency and to cease from publicly discussing private matters, which benefits no one," he concluded.

A representative for Federline did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Federline captioned the since-deleted post, "I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos."

He noted that his sons were 12 and 11 years old when the videos were taken.

"This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this," he continued.

In the videos posted by Federline, Spears was seen scolding her sons. "This is my house," she told them. "If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear?"

In a second video, Spears was seen yelling at her oldest son, Sean, for not wearing shoes inside a store. "Have you lost your f–king mind? Have you lost your f–king mind?" she yelled from the passenger seat of the car.

As punishment, Spears told Sean she was taking his phone away.

Federline's Instagram post was in response to Spears' since-deleted post in which she said her sons decided not to visit her during her conservatorship and it "knocked the breath out of me."

"I talk about it because my heart doesn't understand cruelty. It breaks my heart because it seems to be that these days, cruelty does in fact win, although it's not about winning or losing !!!" Spears wrote. "But I can't process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids … everything was about them !!! For them to knock the breath out of me."

Her lengthy caption continued: "See you can't fix me !!! No therapy or sense of worship can fix my heart !!! I will forever have trauma and I know this, I've accepted it ... it would take a miracle to fix my heart and not one miracle, maybe 3 !!!"

The "Womanizer" singer shared that Sean and Jayden told her they planned to visit her less often this summer.

"I always TRIED and TRIED, and maybe that's why they stopped coming here !!! I wanted them to love me so much that I might have overdone it !!!" the singer wrote. "This summer, they told me, 'we may come here less' and I was like that's fine. I called their dad and I told him that it seems like the boys are wanting to stop coming here as much, which I get because they have their own thing going on but I feel like they are being pretty harsh."

The back-and-forth feud between the exes began when Federline spoke with the Daily Mail last week, claiming it was his children's choice to stop seeing their mother.

"The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," Federline shared with the outlet. "It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

Spears married her longtime love, Sam Asghari, at her Thousand Oaks home in June. Her sons were notably absent from the festivities.