Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari reveals he auditioned for ‘And Just Like That’: 'It was a dope role'

Fans could have seen Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari appear in the "Sex and the City" revival, "And Just Like That."

The 27-year-old took to his Instagram Story Wednesday, where he explained he auditioned for a small role in episode five of the HBO Max series.

The part was for Carrie Bradshaw’s physical therapist, Travis.

"Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘And Just Like That,'" Asghari wrote, according to People magazine. "Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role."

CHRIS NOTH TAKES SOLO STROLL IN NEW YORK ON CHRISTMAS AMID SEXUAL MISCONDUCT SCANDAL

Australian actor Ryan Cooper landed the gig.

In the series, viewers see Bradshaw ( Sarah Jessica Parker ), Charlotte York ( Kristin Davis ) and Miranda Hobbs ( Cynthia Nixon ) reunite for a new chapter in the story of the fashionable friends as they navigate life as women in New York .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kim Cattrall did not reprise her role as Samantha and is in the sequel in name only.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The original show ran from 1998 to 2004 and spawned two films.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report