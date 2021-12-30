Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari reveals he auditioned for ‘And Just Like That’: 'It was a dope role'

Asghari auditioned for the role of Carrie Bradshaw’s physical therapist, Travis

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Fans could have seen Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari appear in the "Sex and the City" revival, "And Just Like That."

The 27-year-old took to his Instagram Story Wednesday, where he explained he auditioned for a small role in episode five of the HBO Max series.

The part was for Carrie Bradshaw’s physical therapist, Travis. 

"Man, I was looking forward to this role for the reboot of ‘Sex and the City,’ ‘And Just Like That,'" Asghari wrote, according to People magazine. "Shout out to the dude that got it! It was a dope role."

Australian actor Ryan Cooper landed the gig. 

The original show ran from 1998 to 2004 and spawned two films.

In the series, viewers see Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) reunite for a new chapter in the story of the fashionable friends as they navigate life as women in New York

Kim Cattrall did not reprise her role as Samantha and is in the sequel in name only.

The original show ran from 1998 to 2004 and spawned two films.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report

Trending