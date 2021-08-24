Cynthia Nixon shades Andrew Cuomo over Emmy loss: 'I still have' mine

Cynthia Nixon had nothing but shade for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after his International Emmy Award was rescinded following his sexual harassment scandal.

The "Sex and the City" alum reacted to the news Tuesday on Twitter with an icy zinger.

"The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)," she tweeted.

Nixon won two Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of her acting career: one in 2004 for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Sex and the City" and one in 2008 for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Meanwhile, Cuomo had his 2020 Emmy stripped.

"The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award," the organization told Fox News in a statement.

"His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward," it concluded.

Cuomo resigned as governor on Monday amid a sexual harassment scandal . On Tuesday, Kathy Hochul was sworn in and became New York’s first female governor.

In the fall, Cuomo originally won the Founders Award "in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world

According to the Emmys, its Founder's Award is given to those who "cross cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity."

Past recipients include former Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg.

Nixon and Cuomo have history. Back in 2018, the Tony-winner announced she was running for Governor of New York as a challenger to Cuomo but lost in the primary.

When Cuomo confirmed he would step down as governor in early August, Nixon penned a scathing note on Twitter.

"A man who hires and promotes known sexual harassers is a man who condones sexual harassment. We knew this about Cuomo years ago. It should’ve never required 11 different women to come forward to finally acknowledge how fundamentally unfit he is for the highest office in NYS," she wrote.

"This is a good day for New York. This is the start of accountability, but more needs to be done to keep women safe. That means prosecuting Cuomo to the full extent of the law. And it means moving forward with impeachment, to bar him from running for statewide office ever again," Nixon continued.

During his resignation press conference, Cuomo said he's "deeply" sorry for any behavior deemed inappropriate during his time in office but denied the sexual harassment allegations.