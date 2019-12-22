Britney Spears' father wins injunction against blogger in #FreeBritney case

It's a victory for Britney Spears' father Jamie.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the pop star's dad, 67, won an injunction against Absolute Britney blogger Anthony Elia on Friday.

The docs state that the blogger cannot talk negatively about Britney's conservatorship, republishing, distributing or disseminating posts. He also cannot authorize or ask third parties to do so for him.

This summer, Jamie received death threats after the blogger claimed that he and Britney's team were "using her social media in a way to negatively portray her and do her harm" amid her conservatorship.

The claims spurred the #FreeBritney campaign on social media, claiming that Spears, 38, was being held against her will and that negative comments were left on her social media posts while positive ones were deleted to maintain the idea that she was in need of a conservatorship.

"It is time for the conspiracy theories about Britney Spears’ well-being and the mob #FreeBritney movement to stop," said the court documents. "Elia has made it his mission to spread numerous false and malicious lies on the Internet about Britney, her conservatorship, and her team, including that those around Britney are harming her and not acting in her best interests. It is clear that, without any actual information about Britney and what is or is not in her well-being, [he] has made it his agenda to ensure that Britney is no longer in a conservatorship."

Jamie has held conservatorship over Spears in the state of California since 2008, and this summer, he filed for that to extend to the singer's home state of Louisiana. He also mentioned that he intended to file for conservatorship in Hawaii and Florida where the singer frequently vacations.

In September, Jamie's ongoing health issues caused him to temporarily step down from her conservatorship, transferring the responsibility to Britney's longtime manager Jodi Montgomery.