Britney Spears shows off Christmas decorations, asks fans not to 'say the meanest things'

Britney Spears has a special wish this holiday season.

The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to show the world her Christmas decorations -- and to ask her fans to be nice this holiday season.

"Guys, this is what my Christmas tree looks like this year," Spears said in the video before showing off a massive tree, covered in white lights as Michael Buble's "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" played.

In the caption, however, the 38-year-old singer revealed that she had a hard time sharing things online "because people say the meanest things."

"Happy holidays friends," she began the caption. "I love sharing with you all ... but it’s been hard to keep wanting to share because people say the meanest things!!!"

Comments on her past posts included statements such as "I can't see life in her eyes. God... what happened to her," "It seems like she got a lobotomy" and more.

"If you don’t like a post ... just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person," Spears continued. "There’s no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people 😢😢😢 Stay happy and nice this holiday season y’all and God Bless!!!!!"

Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented with, "It’s so easy to cyber attack and hide behind their phones and write mean comments, but when they run into you in real life all of the sudden they act like they have been such a huge fan and want a picture 🤔 #haterplease."

Recently, the singer shared a video on Instagram with clips of her and Asghari, 25, celebrating her 38th birthday in Miami.

The video included clips of them bowling, viewing sand sculptures and more.

"It’s my Bday B--ches," the caption read.