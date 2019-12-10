Britney Spears plans to fight for increased custody of sons in court next year

Britney Spears is not giving up her fight for increased custody of the two sons she shares with ex Kevin Federline.

The "Toxic" singer saw a change in the boys' custody arrangement in September, when a judge ruled that the pop star would get them 30 percent of the time. Now, a new report claims the 38-year-old mother is gearing up for a visit to the family court early next year.

"Britney's goal in the new year is to go to family court and petition the judge for increased custody time with the boys," a source told Us Weekly.

The outlet added that Spears will spend Christmas Eve with Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, before they go to Federline's on Christmas Day.

Before the switch in September, and since their 2007 divorce, Spears and Federline shared a 50-50 custody agreement.

This year's change in the custody terms came after drama with Spears' father, Jamie, who temporarily stepped down as the pop star's conservator earlier this month. Jamie started serving the role after her very public breakdown in 2007.

Spears was reportedly furious with her father in August for allegedly putting his hands on Sean Preston while the boys were visiting his condo in California. A police report obtained by Us Weekly claimed Sean reportedly "felt unsafe" and locked himself in a room, but Jamie managed to break in and "shook" the boy.

Jamie suffered a ruptured colon in November 2018, prompting Spears to take an indefinite hiatus from her Las Vegas residency in January.

Spears' care manager, Jodi Montgomery, was named to fill in the role of the singer's conservator until Jan. 31, 2020.

Despite the family drama, Spears is still going strong with her buff boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The couple recently flew to Miami to ring in her 38th birthday.