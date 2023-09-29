Britney Spears explains disturbing knife video following police welfare check

Britney Spears spoke out after a video of her dancing with knives prompted a police check in.

Spears shared another video to social media of herself twirling around with the knives, this time wearing a white cropped top and pink bikini bottoms.

"I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA," she explained. "These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks"

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department conducted a welfare check at Spears' home on Wednesday after she shared the original video, Fox News Digital confirmed.

Spears had filmed herself dancing in her Southern California home holding two large knives.

Once the sheriff's department established from two independent sources Spears was not in any danger physically or emotionally, officials felt comfortable enough to clear the call without incident. A member of the LAPD Smart Team, which deals with mental health calls, first flagged the concern to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

A representative for Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

When Spears shared the first dancing video, she wrote, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today !!! Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!!!"

However, the knives made the typical clanking sound when she hit them together.

She clarified the video then as well, telling fans, "Lighten up about the knives I'm copying Shakira !!!"

This is not the first time Spears has been checked on by police. In January, the "Toxic" singer called out fans for invading her privacy with a post shared to X, formerly Twitter.

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," Spears wrote. "I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

Police never entered the home and "left immediately" after they realized there was "no issue" upon arrival, according to Spears.

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," she wrote.

Spears is dealing with her divorce from Sam Asghari. The model filed for divorce on Aug. 16, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The couple's date of separation was listed as July 28, and Asghari asked for spousal support and attorney's fees in his filing.

