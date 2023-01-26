Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears
Britney Spears says fans went a 'little too far,' 'invaded' privacy in calls that prompted welfare check

The 'Toxic' singer asked fans to respect her privacy in the future after some grew concerned when she deleted her Instagram account

Brie Stimson
By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Britney Spears said Thursday some of her fans went a "little too far" and invaded her privacy this week when the sheriff’s department was called to her home for a wellness check. 

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," the "Womanizer" singer wrote in a message on her Twitter page. 

"I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded." 

The 41-year-old said police never entered her home and "left immediately" after they realized there was "no issue" when they arrived at her gate. 

Fans prompted a wellness check this week after some grew concerned when she deleted her Instagram account. 

Fans prompted a wellness check this week after some grew concerned when she deleted her Instagram account.  (Valerie Macon/AFP)

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," Spears added.

She added that she hoped the media and the public would respect her privacy in the future. 

Britney Spears said fans who called the sheriff's department for a wellness check invaded her privacy. 

Britney Spears said fans who called the sheriff's department for a wellness check invaded her privacy.  (Getty Images)

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Fox News Digital Thursday that deputies had gone to Spears’ home Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" and "determined she was safe and in no danger" after they had received calls from fans concerned because she had deleted her Instagram account. 

The "Gimme More" singer has deleted her Instagram a number of times before. 

