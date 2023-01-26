Britney Spears says fans went a 'little too far,' 'invaded' privacy in calls that prompted welfare check

Britney Spears said Thursday some of her fans went a "little too far" and invaded her privacy this week when the sheriff’s department was called to her home for a wellness check.

"As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls," the "Womanizer" singer wrote in a message on her Twitter page.

"I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."

The 41-year-old said police never entered her home and "left immediately" after they realized there was "no issue" when they arrived at her gate.

"This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media," Spears added.

She added that she hoped the media and the public would respect her privacy in the future.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to Fox News Digital Thursday that deputies had gone to Spears’ home Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" and "determined she was safe and in no danger" after they had received calls from fans concerned because she had deleted her Instagram account.

The "Gimme More" singer has deleted her Instagram a number of times before.