Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Britney Spears didn't know who Mick Jagger was when they spoke at the 2001 VMAs

Jagger had an awkward interview with Spears in 2001

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Britney Spears fans fear for her mental health after pregnancy announcement Video

Britney Spears fans fear for her mental health after pregnancy announcement

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace weighs in on the pop star's health and legal issues and reacts to a gun shop triple homicide in Georgia.

Oh baby, baby, how was she supposed to know?

Britney Spears is hilariously admitting to not knowing who legendary musician Mick Jagger was back in the day, when the two carried on an awkward conversation ahead of the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop star took to her Instagram to recap their informal meeting, writing beneath photos of the two, "I had no idea who I was talking to."

At the time, both Spears and Jagger were on the verge of album releases, with Spears' third-studio album "Britney" and Jagger's fourth solo-album separate from the Rolling Stones, "Goddess in the Doorway."

Kurt Loder interview Britney Spears in a black dress who looks at Mick Jagger in a red shirt and black suit

Britney Spears, middle, and Mick Jagger spoke with Kurt Loder, left, at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (KMazur/WireImage)

ALYSSA MILANO SLAMMED BY BRITNEY SPEARS FOR 'BULLYING' AFTER ACTRESS QUESTIONED POP STAR'S WELL-BEING

Spears was a performer at the awards show while Jagger was a presenter.

MTV host Kurt Loder, taken aback by the pairing, asked Jagger if he was a fan of the young artist.

"Of course I am," he said, giving Spears an opportunity to flash a look of surprise.

Britney Spears looks hilariously at Mick Jagger as he speaks during an interview at the 2001 VMAs

During the interview, Mick Jagger admitted to being a fan of Britney Spears. (KMazur/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"And she did one of our songs, didn't she," he continued.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah," Spears agreed, obviously uncomfortable. On her second album, "Oops!…I Did It Again," Spears covered the Rolling Stones hit "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," originally recorded in 1965.

Jagger admitted that Spears had done the rendition "very well," leading to a moment of confusion masked by modesty.

"Well it's because I'm sitting right here," she said, sharing a laugh with the Rock 'n' Roll icon.

Mick Jagger in Berlin performing with the Rolling Stones pointing in opposite directions on stage

At 79, Mick Jagger is still performing with the Rolling Stones. (INA FASSBENDER/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You'd tell me that," Jagger quipped. 

"Well thank you, that means so much," Spears added.

At one point, Loder even said to his guests, "You two have never met before, right?"

Both stars ignored the comment, quickly pivoting the conversation to Jagger's new album.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending