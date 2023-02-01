Alyssa Milano slammed by Britney Spears for ‘bullying’ after actress questioned pop star’s well-being

Britney Spears is not amused with anyone questioning her well-being or health.

Spears' took aim at actress Alyssa Milano for a tweet she previously posted about the pop-star, which read "Someone please go check on Britney Spears."

On her Instagram story, Spears wrote beneath a screenshot of the tweet, "It saddens me to see things about me from people who don't know me !!! This definitely feels like a form of bullying !!!"

BRITNEY SPEARS SAYS FANS WENT A 'LITTLE TOO FAR,' 'INVADED' PRIVACY IN CALLS THAT PROMPTED WELFARE CHECK

"Ladies," the "Piece of Me" singer continued, "We are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down !!!"

A representative for Milano did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time of publication.

Although it is unclear what provoked Spears to address a tweet written in Dec. 2022, she had recently condemned her fans who she felt violated her privacy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last week, Spears took to her Twitter to address police being called to her home based on what she referred to as "prank calls."

"I love my fans but this time things went a little to far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward," she added.