The Rolling Stones honored with UK collectible coin for 60th anniversary

The Rolling Stones may want money, but now they are also on money in the United Kingdom!

Britain's Royal Mint, the country's oldest company and the official maker of British coins, is celebrating the legendary band's 60th anniversary by making them the face of a new collectible coin.

The ‘Made To Rock’ 5 pound ($6.07) coin features a silhouette image of the band performing and the band's name in what is described as its 1973 classic font, according to the Associated Press.

Frontman Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and the late drummer Charlie Watts can all be seen on the coin.

"We are delighted to be honored by way of an official UK coin," the band said in a statement included in the Royal Mint's announcement. "Even more significant that the release coincides with our 60th anniversary."

The new coin is the fifth in the Royal Mint's Music Legends series, which celebrates British artists. Other artists honored in the series include Queen, Elton John, David Bowie and The Who.

The collectibles will cost more than your average coin, with similar ones from the Music Legends series going for 15 pounds ($18.12) to 465 pounds ($561.92).

"Our Music Legends series is creating a new generation of coin collectors," Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at The Royal Mint, said, according to the AP. "We hope this provides a fitting tribute to the band’s 60 years of rock and roll music for their millions of fans across the globe. The Rolling Stones are UK rock legends, and we anticipate this coin being incredibly sought-after by coin collectors and music lovers alike."

The Royal Mint said this coin is unique because it's one of the last to honor the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at 96.

"The coin is also one of the last to be released bearing the effigy of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking a significant moment in history," Morgan added in the statement.

The Rolling Stones were back on the road this year with their 2022 European "Sixty" tour, ending in Berlin in August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.