Britney Spears' iconic 'Oops!... I Did It Again' song debuted 20 years ago

It's been 20 years since Britney Spears’ legendary “Oops!... I Did It Again” -- her follow-up effort to her 1999 smash hit “...Baby One More Time" -- was released.

By the time she was ready to release her second album, Spears was already carving out a successful path for herself as a recording artist and dance performer when “...Baby One More Time” and its title track debuted at No. 1 after the music video for the record became the most requested video on MTV in 1998.

The princess of pop debuted the title track to her sophomore effort for radio on March 27, 2000, and also dropped the legendary video component, which catapulted Spears into a new realm of pop music performers and etched her name in the pop culture history books in the process.

Helmed by renowned Grammy-nominated music video director Nigel Dick, the video was shot in Universal City, Calif., and saw Spears jump right off the screen in her red patent leather jumpsuit as she entered the galactic world.

“Oops!” marked the fourth time Spears and Dick had linked up since he directed three videos from her debut album for "...Baby One More Time," "(You Drive Me) Crazy" and "Sometimes," respectively.

However, given the history the pair have shared, they have not collaborated on a project since.

Spears, now 38, explained the premise for what became the first single off her second album during MTV’s “Making the Video” in April 2000 when she was just 18 years old.

"The song is basically about a girl and all these guys fall in love with her and she just can't have it," she said at the time. “When I meet a guy that I'm seriously attracted to, I get butterflies in my stomach, total brain fart, I don't know what to say. That's what I like about this song. It's really honest and fun to perform.”

She added: “This whole idea was my idea. I was like, 'I want to be on Mars, dancing on Mars.'"

And what an idea.

In the documentary short, Spears was adamant that her wardrobe not only exude sex appeal but also be easy to move in since the choreography included intricate dance steps. Her famous catsuit was designed by Michael Bush, who at the behest of Spears had pulled an all-night session in order to have it ready by call time the very next day.

For her part, the record peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Spears received two Grammy nominations in 2001 for best vocal album and best female vocal performance. While neither of her first two singles took home Grammys, Spears would earn her first and currently only win in 2004 in the best dance recording category for “Toxic.”

Spears also performed the record at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) in 2000 -- one of many pop culture moments spearheaded by one of the best performers of her era.

Spears’ showing at the VMAs completely transformed her image on stage and quite literally ushered in a wave of new fans as she gallivanted for the world, showing off her svelte figure and toned body.

Interestingly, Spears cheekily quipped during the episode that she doesn’t mind looking at her easy-on-the-eyes backup dancers. "I don't know their names but they're hotties, though!” she had joked.

In hindsight, perhaps Spears did a little foreshadowing given the fact that her current boyfriend, 27-year-old Sam Asghari, is a former backup dancer and the pair made their red carpet debut in September at the Daytime Beauty Awards -- where Asghari was an honoree -- in Los Angeles.