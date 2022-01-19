Britney Spears' conservatorship saga continues as pop star is set to oppose payment of father’s legal fees

Britney Spears is about to add another chapter in her conservatorship saga that continues to play out in court despite officially coming to an end in November 2021 after more than 13 years.

Contrary to previous reports of a postponement, Spears’ hearing on Jan. 19 will move forward as her attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, argues in opposition to the efforts of Jamie Spears, the pop star’s father, to have his new legal fees paid by his daughter’s estate.

The hearing will likely also hear the 40-year-old Spears' request to the court that Jamie return millions of dollars to her. The hearing comes after Rosengart sent Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn, a cease and desist on Monday, claiming the former Nickelodeon star had been "referencing Britney derogatorily during [Jamie Lynn’s] promotional campaign for her upcoming memoir, "Things I Should Have Said."

"If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action," the memorandum obtained by Fox News Digital reads.

BRITNEY SPEARS GOES NUDE ON INSTAGRAM: 'FREE WOMAN ENERGY'

"We write with hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her," the letter continues.

Rosengart added that his client has no intention of reading the book but is shocked that Jamie Lynn has "exploited her for monetary gain."

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS REVEALS 'RECENT' TEXT MESSAGE SHE RECEIVED FROM SISTER BRITNEY

"She will not tolerate it, nor should she," the attorney stated.

He continued: "You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a 'ruinous,' alcoholic father."

Taking another shot at the country star, Rosengart added, "Britney was the family's breadwinner, and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory."

Spears has gone on to skewer her sister as well as her mother, Lynne Spears, in recent days – writing in a lengthy Instagram caption that she should have "slapped" both of them right across their faces.

In the since-deleted post, Spears' animosity toward her family reached its boiling point when she referenced returning home after her breakup with Justin Timberlake.

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS REVEALS ‘RECENT’ TEXT MESSAGE SHE RECEIVED FROM SISTER BRITNEY

"I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up… I was a ghost there [ghost emoji] !!!!!" Spears began her diatribe.

"meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I'm in shock because this was never my life !!!! Justin's family was all I knew for many years … Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show … ALl i remember saying was ‘D--N !!! How the h--l does a 12 year old land a Nickelodeon show ????’ ….. HMMMMMMMM …."

Spears went on to allege Lynne was on pain medication that kept her from holding a conversation during this time.

RACHEL ZEGLER APOLOGIZES FOR MOCKING BRITNEY SPEARS, JAMIE LYNN SPEARS FEUD WITH DRAMATIC READING

"…as Jamie Lynn says, I was scared !!!! F--k yeah !!! My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split and she was more messed up than anything !!!!" Spears alleged. "I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation nd she never got up… and I'm sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn't strong enough to do what should have been don't … slapped you and Mamma right across your f--king faces !!!!!"

Jamie Lynn also talked about the time following the breakup from her perspective in Wednesday's "Call Her Daddy" podcast episode.

Meanwhile, in court documents obtained by TMZ, Spears alleges that her father Jamie made $6 million over the course of the legal guardianship.

BRITNEY SPEARS' SISTER JAMIE LYNN OPENS UP ABOUT CHILDHOOD: 'I WAS A PROP'

The docs reportedly also allege Jamie "engaged in self-dealing, financial and business mismanagement ... engaged in abusive and bullying conduct toward his daughter, [and] deprived his daughter of fundamental civil liberties …," per the outlet.

Part of the $6 million that Jamie earned was used to pitch a television show called "Cookin' Cruzin' & Chaos," the docs state, per the outlet. Additionally, Jamie was accused of covering the costs of converting a tour bus into a food truck to help him sell the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Furthermore, Spears and Rosengart accused Jamie of "chronic alcohol abuse impairing his ability to serve faithfully."

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.