Britney Spears' father took out a $40,000 loan before putting her under a conservatorship: report

Now that Britney Spears’ conservatorship is over, questions remain as to whether anyone, including her father, inappropriately benefited financially from the situation.

In November, the conservatorship that Spears was under for 13 years, most of that time spent with her father in control of her life and finances, ended per a Los Angeles Superior Court judge’s ruling.

However, as Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, continues to investigate where much of his client’s money went during that time, a new report from the New York Times alleges that her father, Jamie Spears, took out a $40,000 loan days before putting her under the conservatorship in 2008.

The outlet, which did a thorough investigation into Jamie’s dealings with embattled business manager Lou Taylor’s firm, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, reports that her dad took out the loan from the company before alleging to a California court that he needed to take control of his daughter's money and personal affairs due to her mental health and vulnerability at the time. Soon after, he employed Tri Star as the manager of the pop star’s estate. With that, a judge put Spears under a conservatorship which she then had to spend a great deal of time and effort getting out of.

Now, questions are looming as to what happened to the performer’s money and if Jamie and Tri Star had a vested interest in keeping her under the thumb of a conservatorship while continuing to have her perform.

Page Six reports that Rosengart is questioning why Britney’s net worth is valued at around $60 million when she’s continued to perform throughout her 13-year conservatorship. The implication being that Tri Star and her father were taking more money than they needed to.

Representatives for Tri Star and Jamie did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.