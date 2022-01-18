Britney Spears sends sister Jamie Lynn cease and desist, reportedly requests millions from father Jamie

Britney Spears is taking action.

The 40-year-old pop star and her attorney Mathew Rosengart have taken legal action against her father Jamie and sister Jamie Lynn as the court battle regarding her 13-year conservatorship drudges on.

Fox News Digital obtained a cease and desist letter that Rosengart sent Jamie Lynn on Monday, telling her to "cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action." The singer is currently promoting her upcoming book, "Things I Should Have Said."

"We write with hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her," the letter continues.

BRITNEY SPEARS SLAMS SISTER JAMIE LYNN, MOM LYNNE IN FIERY POST AS SHE RECALLS JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE BREAKUP

Rosengart added that his client has no intention to read the book, but is shocked that Jamie Lynn has "exploited her for monetary gain."

"She will not tolerate it, nor should she," the attorney stated.

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS REVEALS 'RECENT' TEXT MESSAGE SHE RECEIVED FROM SISTER BRITNEY

He continued: "You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a 'ruinous,' alcoholic father."

Taking another shot at the country star, Rosengart added, "Britney was the family's breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory."

Additionally, citing court docs, TMZ reports that Spears' is requesting that millions of dollars that her father made during the conservatorship be returned to her – the docs allege that Jamie made $6 million over the course of the legal guardianship.

BRITNEY SPEARS' SISTER JAMIE LYNN OPENS UP ABOUT CHILDHOOD: 'I WAS A PROP'

The docs reportedly also allege Jamie "engaged in self-dealing, financial and business mismanagement ... engaged in abusive and bullying conduct toward his daughter, [and] deprived his daughter of fundamental civil liberties …" per the outlet.

Part of the $6 million that Jamie earned was used to pitch a television show called "Cookin' Cruzin' & Chaos," the docs state, per the outlet. Additionally, Jamie was accused of covering the costs of converting a tour bus into a food truck to help him sell the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Furthermore, Spears and Rosengart accused Jamie of "chronic alcohol abuse impairing his ability to serve faithfully."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER