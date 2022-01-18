Rachel Zegler apologizes for mocking Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears feud with dramatic reading

Rachel Zegler apologized for making light of the ongoing public feud between Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn.

The recent bout between the two sisters marks months of drama coming to a head in the public eye. Things started after Britney, 40, issued a harsh rebuke of Jamie Lynn, 30, who has been speaking about her famous sister and her infamous conservatorship while promoting her upcoming book, " Things I Should Have Said ."

The subsequent back-and-forth between the sisters was briefly the subject of comedy for Zegler, who made a since-deleted video of herself doing a dramatic reading of the social media posts between the sisters. However, instead of getting the laughs she hoped for, the "West Side Story" actress was the subject of criticism from her followers who felt that she shouldn’t be making light of the situation.

BRITNEY SPEARS GOES NUDE ON INSTAGRAM: 'FREE WOMAN ENERGY'

After deleting the video, Zegler issued an apology on Twitter.

"Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Britney and am rooting for her always," she began. "While I meant no disrespect whatsoever, I should have thought about how this could be perceived, and I’m so sorry for upsetting or disappointing anyone."

She added: "This is not a situation to be taken lightly, and we should all be lifting Britney up in this pivotal time. Thanks for hearing me out, and a big thank you to all who held me accountable."

On Saturday, Spears seemingly tried to end the public discourse by saying that they were being "tacky" and noted that she still loves her sister "unconditionally."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In direct response to a statement that Jamie Lynn released on her Instagram previously, Spears wrote: "Jamie Lynn … I don’t think your book is about me at all … I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me by the things you are making up about me !!! When I said only a scum person would make up things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not … but it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying !!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Just hours later, Jamie responded on her Instagram Story. Her goal also seemed to be to avoid continuing to have this discourse publicly. However, she put the ball in Britney’s court, alleging that she won’t respond to phone calls.