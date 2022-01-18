Britney Spears slams sister Jamie Lynn, mom Lynne in fiery post as she recalls Justin Timberlake breakup

Britney Spears continues to call out her sister Jamie Lynn over social media.

In a since-deleted post, Spears referenced returning home after her breakup with Justin Timberlake.

Jamie Lynn also talked about the time following the breakup from her own perspective in Wednesday's "Call Her Daddy" podcast episode.

"I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up… I was a ghost there [ghost emoji] !!!!!" Spears began her post.

"meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I'm in shock because this was never my life !!!! Justin's family was all I knew for many years … Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show … ALl i remember saying was ‘D--N !!! How the h--l does a 12 year old land a Nickelodeon show ????’ ….. HMMMMMMMM …."

JAMIE LYNN SPEARS REVEALS ‘RECENT’ TEXT MESSAGE SHE RECEIVED FROM SISTER BRITNEY

Spears went on to claim Lynne was on pain medication that kept her from holding a conversation during this time.

"…as Jamie Lynn says, I was scared !!!! F--k yeah !!! My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad split and she was more messed up than anything !!!!" Spears alleged. "I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation nd she never got up… and I'm sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn't strong enough to do what should have been don't … slapped you and Mamma right across your f--king faces !!!!!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to Spears, Jamie Lynne and Lynne's representatives for comment.

Spears and her sister have been going back and forth on social media as Jamie Lynn prepared to release her memoir, "Things I Should Have Said." Jamie Lynn released the book on Jan. 18.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jamie Lynn seemed to attempt to end the public feud Saturday when she pleaded with Spears to call her after Spears seemingly tried to end the public discourse by saying that they were being "tacky" and noted that she still loves her sister "unconditionally."

"Britney - Just call me, I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform," Jamie Lynn wrote on Instagram.

"In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you. This is embarrassing and has to stop. Love you."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spears and Jamie Lynn's strained relationship became public in the past year as the "Toxic" singer sought to free herself from her conservatorship. In Spears' legal fight, the pop star called out her family members both in court and on social media for failing to help free her from the 13-year court order.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.