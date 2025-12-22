Luann de Lesseps dishes fitness tips at 60 after bikini photos left fans begging for answers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At 60 years old, Luann de Lesseps is living her best life.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the "Real Housewives of New York City" alum opened up about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and explained how she manages to brush off the haters after years of public criticism.

"I think it's about being happy with who you are," said de Lesseps — who's performing a lineup of cabaret shows during the holiday season. "I think that's really where it starts. And when you're happy, that energy permeates."

"Confidence came from a lot of doors closed in front of me, but then doors would open. So you know what they say when one door closes, another door opens. So I think that's an important mentality to have in life."

FORMER COUNTESS LUANN DE LESSEPS ADVISES SARAH FERGUSON ON HOW TO SURVIVE EPSTEIN SCANDAL, PUBLIC DOWNFALL

De Lesseps marked her 60th birthday earlier this year by posting a photo of herself in a bikini, and fans were quick to praise her physical appearance.

"No one has ever looked better than you in the history of the world," one fan wrote.

"Luann, give me your secret to keeping that smoking, hot rocking body!!" another commented.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

De Lesseps credited her fitness to a few different secrets she's learned throughout the years.

"The most important things is — chew your food. We eat on the run a lot, and we don't chew our food enough because digestion starts in the mouth," she told Fox News Digital. "That's why we salivate, because these digestive juices break down the food that we chew. So people eat too fast, they're on the run. So it's really taking time to sit down and chew.

DANICA MCKELLAR'S SIMPLE TRICK TO BEAT HOLIDAY WEIGHT GAIN AT 50

"Then they drink cold beverages while they eat," she added. "This is why the Europeans are thinner. They'll sip a little bit of red wine or sip a little bit of wine. They're not having big gulps and not drinking cold drinks because this water's down your digestion as well."

Another key is maintaining a healthy, well-balanced diet while staying active.

"I do Mediterranean diet because I try not to eat things from a package. Anything that comes in a package is generally going to be full of sodium or carbs or all of that," she said. "You have to keep it moving… it's really about being active and having a positive outlook on it and not beating yourself up about it, because I think that also the mental part of it is so important."

WATCH: ‘RHONY’ ALUM LUANN DE LESSEPS ON STAYING FIT AT 60

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR LUANN DE LESSEPS SAYS NO SALADS AFTER 6PM KEEPS HER FIT AT 59

Throughout the years, de Lesseps has overcome many challenges both on and off camera. Over the past seven years, however, the reality TV star has found a creative way to express herself and work through her ups and downs.

"When I started cabaret eight years ago now, I didn't know it would be successful at all. It was very scary because not only was it my first cabaret, but it was being filmed for the ‘Housewives’ as well, no pressure there. And so, that people really loved it and that I'm able to keep on doing my shows. They're not always the same because life is a cabaret, and it's constantly changing."

"To be able to still have a career at 60, because I turned 60 this year, and I'm living my best life," she continued. "And I thought to myself yesterday, I was like, I get to be creative. I get to do what I want to do … my show is really — it's pop culture meets cabaret meets comedy meets a fashion show, because I do a lot of changes. I love to bring a lot of glamour, and my fans love that, and it is a great reason for them to get dressed, put on their best sequins, their statement necklaces, and come out and see my show. And that's a huge nod to what I do."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

De Lesseps says authenticity and vulnerability are what make her shows so successful — and what helps her navigate the ebbs and flows.

"I run through iconic moments in my show, talk about what happens behind the scenes, talk about what's going on in my life," she said. "And that's where my show is always different, because my life is ever-changing and ever-evolving like everybody else's. And I've been through 13 years of ‘Housewives’ and people have seen me get divorced and married again and divorced again and dates."

"My life is out there, and I think that the camera doesn't lie. I think if you're not authentic, and you're not really living your real life, I think people can really see that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I just think that we have to live with our inner diva … I think it's about being happy with who you are. I think that's really where it starts. And when you're happy, that energy permeates. So, when I do my shows, I'm really spreading joy and inspiration for women, and I want them to know that, at any age, you can be living your best life. It's not about the number. It's really about how you feel about yourself and the energy that you put out there. And I think that's very important."

Despite her fresh outlook on life, de Lesseps said it took time and experience to get to this point in her life.

"Not everybody's going to love you. There's a lot of negative people out there who are behind their social media and who are not living their best lives, obviously," she said. "So they have to pick on yours. And so how I roll is that I don't let what people think of me affect me. And I always say I love who I want to, and I cry when I have to, which is true. So when somebody makes me feel uncomfortable or is a negative naysayer or a hater, I feel for them. I really put it off onto them. It's really about them. It's really not about me. So I protect myself in so many ways."