Britney Spears files for restraining order from former manager Sam Lutfi

Britney Spears is trying to move forward and is taking legal action to do so.

Attorneys for Spears are requesting a temporary restraining order against ex-manager Sam Lutfi on Tuesday, The Blast reported. In the filing, the 37-year-old pop star is requesting protection for herself, as well as her two sons, her father, Jamie Spears, and mother, Lynne Spears.

The request comes about two weeks after Spears was released from a mental health facility.

In the documents, Britney and her family claim Lutfi has been sending harassing and threatening texts and tweets to them. They also claim Lutfi’s actions have caused “severe mental trauma” while interfering with Britney’s life.

The “Toxic” singer’s legal team also claims Lutfi is trying to interfere with Britney’s conservatorship by using “vigilante action, bribes and release of private information.” They want the restraining order to “prevent future harm and further psychological trauma” to Britney.

In text messages allegedly sent from Lutfi to Lynne, Lutfi wrote, “You are the one that’s been breaking your back for your children your entire life and yet you are still having to answer to people that have done nothing for your family yet they are in charge.”

He also purportedly texted, “You need to stop allowing anyone to treat you poorly. Lou lives like a queen and does what she wants. You how [sic] how poorly she speaks about you behind your back,” adding, “I want to just be able to provide you all the resources that you’ll need for this transition if that is the plan. Everything from counsel to $.”

Lutfi allegedly offered Lynne $1,000, but she rejected it. She did, however, file legal documents requesting to be included in the conservatorship case.

He worked as Britney’s manager in the early 2000s, and her family holds him responsible for her mental downfall in 2007.

A request for comment from Lutfi wasn’t immediately returned, but he’s been tweeting up a storm about the Spears family, writing, “… I see how much [Britney’s family] feared her having and independence and control.”

He also appeared to acknowledge the Spears family’s complaints of his tweets, simply writing, “First Amendment,” and including an American flag emoji.

A rep for Britney didn’t immediately return our request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.