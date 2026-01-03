Expand / Collapse search
Barry Manilow gives fans positive health update following his recent cancer diagnosis

The 'Copacabana' singer had cancerous spot removed after doctors found it during precautionary tests following bronchitis

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Barry Manilow 'lucky' with early lung cancer diagnosis Video

Barry Manilow 'lucky' with early lung cancer diagnosis

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel calls the early diagnosis of singer Barry Manilow’s lung cancer a miracle and shares tips for how to stay healthy this holiday season on ‘The Will Cain Show.’

Barry Manilow is giving fans an update on his health shortly after sharing his cancer diagnosis.

In an Instagram photo shared Friday, the 82-year-old singer can be seen lying in a hospital bed in a green hospital gown with a smile on his face, captioning the post, "Better Today!"

Fans were happy to see the "Copacabana" singer was doing better, with many sending him love and positive wishes in the comments section.

"We love you Barry!! God is good! Can’t wait to see you again soon. 

Barry Manilow smiling while in a hospital gown.

Manilow gave his fans a health update, letting them know he is doing better. (Barry Manilow Instagram)

"I’ve loved you Barry for 50 years! My heart skipped a beat when I heard you were sick," a third fan said. "So glad to see you are doing well and recuperating."

Manilow first shared that a cancerous spot had been found on his lungs in an Instagram post shared in late December 2025.

He explained that after suffering "through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," his doctors ordered more tests out of an abundance of caution and found something more serious.

"Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That's the good news."

Barry Manilow performing on stage at the "Manilow: The Last Seattle Concert" in July 2025.

Manilow first shared his cancer diagnosis last month. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

"The bad news is that now that the ‘Christmas A Gift of Love’ concerts are over I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed," he continued. "The doctors do not believe it has spread and I'm taking tests to confirm the diagnosis. So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."

He went on to apologize to all his fans who had already purchased tickets, telling them he was "looking forward to the January shows" as much as they were and that he "hate[s] having to move everything around."

Manilow is known for his iconic hits such as "I Write the Songs" and "Can't Smile Without You," but told NBC News in April 2024 that he didn't think his biggest hit, "Copacabana," would become what it did. He explained that he and his co-producer at the time, Ron Duarte, "never thought it would ever get played on the radio."

Barry Manilow in concert in October 1975.

Manilow didn't think his hit song "Copacabana" would go on to become as big as it did. (Ann Limongello/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

"But we took it to a disco, when there were discos and, we asked the DJ to play it," Manilow said. "And everybody ran to the dance floor and started to dance like they were back in the 1940s. They were dipping the girls and all because, you know, it's ‘Copa.’ And, I said to Ron, we may be onto something with this one. And then, it turned out to be the most popular song in my catalog."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

