Britney Spears sparks concerns after she dances to ex Justin Timberlake's song in bizarre video

Britney Spears' fans are voicing concerns for the pop star after she shared a bizarre dancing video on social media.

Spears on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a one-minute long video dancing to "Holy Grail," a song from her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z. Her heavy eye makeup was visible in the video and she wore a black turtleneck crop top and plaid shorts.

The "Toxic" singer does not speak in the video, but she can be seen mouthing some of the lyrics as she spins around in her living room. She even gave her ex a shout-out in her caption, writing, "Danced in my black 🐢 neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!!I KNOW ... turtle necks are SO ME 😂💁🏼‍♀️✨💃🏼 !!!! @justintimberlake"

The video racked up more than 1.1 million likes on Instagram as of Thursday morning, but it also garnered a lot of attention from Spears' fans who shared their concerns in the comments section.

"Are you okay ???" one concerned Instagram user asked.

"This behavior is not normal. No one puts a video of themselves dancing to their exs song and tags them in it. And her tree is still up with unopened gifts. Britney we are here for you!" another reacted, noting Spears' Christmas tree in the background.

"Her Christmas tree and 'presents' are all still on (sic) the house," one person wrote. "So strange."

"THIS IS NOT NORMAL," another person said.

"she has soooo much pain," one person added.

Although some fans cheered on Spears, who is no stranger to showing off her dance moves on social media. Some got a kick out of her shout out to her ex, who is married to Jessica Biel.

"Dancing with the Stars" alum Chrishell Stause responded: "Britney with the @ tags!! We love to it," noting her support for Spears' shout-out to Timberlake.

"You still have gifts under your tree?? Justin might be in one!" another fan reacted.

Hours later, Spears shared another video of herself dancing, this time in a different outfit. In the caption, she declared that she dances for enjoyment.

"Sometimes you just gotta have a little fun 🤪 ….and for me it’s fun to dance like this !!!!! I highly recommend it for anyone who needs to add some more mojo in their day …. or whatever they call it 😂💋💋💋 !!!!" she wrote in the caption.

The public has been weighing in on Spears' mental health in recent years. Her family drama played out in a major way in 2020 after reports claimed she is "strongly opposed" to her father, Jamie Spears, resuming duties as her sole conservator. The pop star has been under a conservatorship for years.

As the family drama played out in court, fans rallied behind Spears, calling attention to the #FreeBritney movement. The movement surged online as rumors spread that Jamie is not only suppressing his daughter via the conservatorship, but the public has also questioned whether he's skimming money from Spears' fortune for himself. He's vehemently denied such claims.