Britney Spears releases song 'Matches' featuring The Backstreet Boys

Britney Spears just released a collaboration with some of her old pals from the '90s — The Backstreet Boys.

The pop singer and the famed boy band, which is comprised of Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson, joined forces for the song "Matches," which is featured on the deluxe edition of Spears' 2016 LP "Glory," released on Friday.

“Matches” 🔥 featuring my friends @BackstreetBoys is out now !!!! I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together 🙊 !!!!" Spears tweeted.

The pop princess also thanked her fans on Instagram for their ongoing support for "Glory."

"The love you guys have shown this album this year has been stupid amazing 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 …. like I can’t even believe it !!! I hope it brings you joy. GOD BLESS YOU ALL 💋💋💋 !!!!!" she captioned a new post.

The Backstreet Boys shared their own anticipation of the song's release, calling Friday a "GLORIOUS" day considering their collaboration with Spears was two decades in the making.

"We've been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!" the group captioned a post on Instagram.

Fans went wild in the comments section, with one Backstreet Boys follower calling the hit "the best collaboration of the year," and another noting that it brings a positive end to 2020 that "planet earth deserves."

"Can't stop hearing it," another reacted. "We've been waiting for so long."

The song's release comes just a week after RCA Records dropped a never-before-heard song from Spears called "Swimming in the Stars," which was also originally part of her "Glory" album.

The album was actually re-released in May and featured another relatively new song called "Mood Ring," which was originally only featured as a bonus song on the album released in Japan.

The Backstreet Boys and Spears rose to fame simultaneously in the '90s. In her early career, the pop star notoriously dated Justin Timberlake, formerly of N'Sync, a boy band often compared to The Backstreet Boys.

The Backstreet Boys remained in the public eye for years. The group's first single, "We've Got It Goin' On" was released back in 1995 and in 2019 the group finished a residency in Las Vegas. More recently, band member McLean was a competitor on Season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars."