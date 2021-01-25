Justin Timberlake on being a father despite fame: ‘We’re not weirdly private, but we’re conscious’

Justin Timberlake is one of the most well-known celebrities around the world, but he is also a loving father of two. Now, the "Suit & Tie" singer is opening up about balancing his public and personal lives, especially when it comes to his children.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s "Armchair Expert" podcast, the two celebrities discussed their lives in the limelight while also balancing out the privacy of their home lives. During the podcast, Timberlake spoke on how he and wife Jessica Biel navigate this gray area of protecting their children from public attention while attempting to give them a normal life.

"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible, and not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do," Timberlake, 39, said on the podcast.

Timberlake and Biel, 38, are parents to son Silas, 5, and recently welcomed son Phineas into the family in 2020 — without any of the media hype.'

The couple was reportedly able to keep the pregnancy a secret during the pandemic because they spent most of their time in Montana with firstborn son, Silas.

During the podcast, Shepard recalled a story in which he instructed his children — daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, — not to tell other kids that their mother, Kristen Bell, played Princess Anna in Disney’s "Frozen" — to which Timberlake shared a similar experience.

Timberlake, who played Branch in the movie "Trolls," mentioned, "We have this same thing where like the kids at school with my five year old are like, 'Your dad is Branch.’"

"For guys like us, you know, the hope is that we just keep instilling in them that we got really fun jobs, but it's not who we are, " Timberlake continued. "Hopefully down the road, then that has more weight to it I guess."

Timberlake broke the news of Phineas’ birth on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, which aired on Jan. 18.

"He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping," Timberlake gushed in the preview clip. "But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful."

DeGeneres said she was one of few close family friends who knew the exciting news.

"I think we were FaceTiming and you said, ‘Hey, you want to know a secret?’ and then Jessica walked in and you put your hand on her stomach. You were like, ‘I’m having another baby!'" she said.