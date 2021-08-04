Britney Spears shares she’s 'fueled by caffeine, sarcasm and inappropriate thoughts' in new Instagram post

Britney Spears is letting the memes fly.

"I’m fueled by caffeine, sarcasm and inappropriate thoughts," the 39-year-old pop star shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday. She captioned it with an emoji that is seen winking while sticking out its tongue.

Spears quickly followed the statement with another social media post: a video of herself dancing in two separate orange dresses inside of her home.

"Okay so you guys have been seeing lots of me dancing in my living room the past two years …. but I just wanted to wear heels and a dress today!!!!" Spears captioned the post, adding, "Psssss orange is the new black."

BRITNEY SPEARS HAPPILY PETS POTBELLIED PIG IN HAWAII WITH BOYFRIEND SAM ASGHARI AMID CONSERVATORSHIP BATTLE

On Tuesday, the "Gimme More" singer chronicled her time being locked in a bathroom in the middle of the night. She explained that she "decided to take a bath" at 2 a.m. and "the lock was stuck." Meanwhile, her boyfriend Sam Ashgari, 27, was sound asleep.

BRITNEY SPEARS GOES TOPLESS AGAIN, SHARES SNAPSHOT FROM HER 'VACATION' WITH CHER AND MORE IN INSTAGRAM SPREE

"Even if there are earthquakes he doesn't wake up," she said of her longtime love.

Asghari eventually did wake up, according to Spears, and ended up calling security. However, the security team took a long time, Spears wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I just looked at it for the first time with a yearning of just wanting it to open … would my eyes trick me and make it happen faster ??? My eyes widened and the door was more clear … more vast … I could see it with clarity and brightness … please open door," the "…Baby One More Time" singer said about her time waiting for security to show up.

"'We’re here!' They said … I asked how long it would take to open … and they said "oh, maybe 10 minutes" !!!!" Spears continued. "The old coffee I had left over from the morning was there … I started feeling foggy so I drank it ... I was reenergized and started speaking again!!! "Are you guys there ???" … "Yes we are!" They said, "Stand back, we’re going to open the door!"

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It opened … it finally opened !!!!!" she concluded.

Spears is in the middle of her ongoing conservatorship battle, which is set for another court hearing next month.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.