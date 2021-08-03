Britney Spears happily pets potbellied pig in Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari amid conservatorship battle

Britney Spears had a special reason to smile during a dark time in her life.

The pop star squealed with delight when she spotted a potbellied pig being taken for a walk during her Hawaii vacation with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The 39-year-old couldn’t believe her eyes when she came face to face with the pet, who didn’t seem fazed that the iconic singer was starstruck over its presence.

It was a joyous time for the mother of two, who is currently facing a conservatorship battle involving her own father.

Spears and Jodi Montgomery, the temporary conservator of her person, appeared unified in the idea that the star’s father, Jamie, should be removed from the conservatorship in a move that is "in the best interest" of the 13-year arrangement.

BRITNEY SPEARS GOES TOPLESS AGAIN, SHARES SNAPSHOT FROM HER 'VACATION' WITH CHER AND MORE IN INSTAGRAM SPREE

In court documents obtained by Fox News on Thursday, Montgomery sustains that Jamie "should not continue to act as [Spears’] Conservator of the Estate, because his doing so is not in the best interest" of the pop star, 39.

Montgomery, whom Spears has been both critical and supportive of during recent proceedings, also claimed in the new filing that "in further support of the Removal Petition and Appointment Petition, and in her role as Spears’ handler in the matter," she "respectfully notes" that Spears’ own medical team "agrees that it is not in the best interest of Spears for Mr. [Jamie] to be and remain Conservator of the Estate."

"Ms. Spears has also informed Ms. Montgomery that it is her wish for Mr. Spears to be removed as Conservator of the Estate," Montgomery presses in the legal memorandum.

Much of the argument was also made in a 127-page filing obtained by Fox News that maintains the position that Spears’ medical staff are allegedly in agreement that Jamie should be ousted from his 13-year post.

DOLLY PARTON ADDRESSES BRITNEY SPEARS' CONSERVATORSHIP: 'I WENT THROUGH A LOT OF THAT MYSELF'

"Ms. Spears’s doctors have previously opined that the relationship between Ms. Spears and her father has soured to the point that removal and replacement of Mr. Spears as Conservator of the Estate is in the best interest [Spears]," the filing reads. "As recently as during the July 14, 2021 Hearing, counsel to Conservator of the Person Jodi Montgomery stated, unequivocally, that it has been a ‘strong recommendation by the medical team, that Mr. Spears, her father, needs to be off of the conservatorship.’"

It injects further support from others in the Spears camp, including her mother Lynne Spears.

"The relief requested by this Petition is supported by other interested parties, including Jodi Montgomery, Conservator of the Person, and Lynne Spears, Petitioner’s mother—all of whom agree that removal and replacement of Mr. Spears as Conservator of the Estate is in the best interest the Conservatee."

Her mother argued that since the conservatorship was in place, the relationship between Spears and her father dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred of him because of his behavior. She said that behavior included constant threats, mistrust, and his complete control over her daughter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lynne also stated that Jamie had complete control over Spears' money and health care decisions. She claimed that Jamie hired a "sports enhancement" doctor who was prescribing what she and others believed to be "inappropriate medicine" to her daughter.

That doctor encouraged Spears to enter a health care facility she didn't want to and threatened her with punishment if she didn't stay for treatment, Lynne said.

"It is clear to me that James P. Spears is incapable of putting my daughter's interests ahead of his own on both a professional and personal level and that his being and remaining a conservator of my daughter's estate is not in the best interests of my daughter," she said, according to the filing.

The filing also moved to replace Jamie and appoint Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant as the new conservatorship head, and calls for Jamie to turn over his accounting files at once.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Should Mr. Spears contest this Petition, for an order suspending him as Conservator of the Estate and replacing him with Jason Rubin as an interim Conservator of the Estate; For an order directing James Spears to prepare and file his final accounting and to surrender the Estate to the successor appointed by the Court or other person legally entitled thereto; and For such other and further orders and relief as the Court may deem just and proper," it reads.

Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart also told the court that Jamie's chess moves stripped Spears of her "dignity, autonomy, and certain fundamental liberties."

"For more than thirteen years, Petitioner Britney Jean Spears … has endured a conservatorship that, as it concerns James P. Spears … has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no longer tenable," the petition stated.

Fox News' Julius Young and David Aaro contributed to this report.