Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam Asghari reveals Hollywood aspirations, wants to be like Tom Cruise

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has high hopes.

The 27-year-old actor has been picking up some heat in Hollywood lately, having appeared in the season premieres of two popular shows – "Black Monday" and "Hacks" – just in May alone.

Now, the up-and-comer has opened up to Variety about what he hopes his career will look like someday.

"I want to get into blockbusters, I want to get into TV shows that get on Netflix and become fan favorites," he gushed. "My ultimate goal is to really become a well-rounded actor. I’m doing a lot of MMA training, I’m doing a lot of gun and stunt training to be a well-rounded actor such as Tom Cruise, such as Jason Statham."

The actor stressed that he wants to master both action and drama.

"This is my craft, and I want to accomplish it 100%," he added.

Asghari also said that his "ultimate goal is to be the first Middle Easterner that plays a superhero."

For now, he’s enjoying a certain level of anonymity when it comes to casting directors, as he admitted that they aren’t yet aware of who he is – or who he’s with.

"Usually casting directors don’t [know me]. I’m just an actor. I’d rather they don’t, because then they don’t misjudge: ‘this person is this, this person is attached to the other person’ — or whatever the case may be," Asghari explained. "I’d rather them not know who I am, so that way they can actually see the character. So they don’t see Sam Asghari, they see whatever I’m auditioning for. So that way they can actually judge my acting abilities rather than my fame, or my presence on social media."

Asghari immigrated to the United States from Iran at 12 years old, he said, and he’s fluent in two languages. He’s actively trying to avoid falling into stereotypical roles for actors of Middle Eastern descent.

"There are a few jobs that I booked that were terrorist roles, and I turned around to Brandon [Cohen, Asghari’s manager], and I told him I don’t want to do it," he recalled. "We decided we don’t want to do certain things that set up a stereotype."

Asghari and Spears, 39, met while filming the singer’s "Slumber Party" music video, which debuted in 2016 – a role that he said he nearly turned down.

"I believe in the universe, and everything happens for a reason. Music videos are kind of dead and they’re not considered as an acting job. I did this thing with Fifth Harmony, and then that was supposed to be it: No more music videos, just move on to TV and film," he said. "Then a good friend of mine called me and said, ‘Listen, I’m working on this job as a makeup artist and the director was looking for this person for this lead. Can you be in it?’ I said, ‘You’re the one that told me I shouldn’t do more music videos, why are you calling me?’ He said, ‘No, trust me, you want to be in it — the artist wants, they chose you specifically out of 10 different pictures. Please, please, if you can make it.’ That was at midnight, and the shoot was the next day, so I said, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’"

He added: "Everything happens for a reason. Even when I migrated here, we migrated by chance, my dad went through so much. And little things happen here and there that form a life."