Britney Spears shares bloody Halloween costume as she details murder-mystery story in Instagram post

Britney Spears is calling out her parents.

The 39-year-old star has been particularly vocal about her conservatorship in recent months, not holding back when it comes to speaking out about her family.

On Monday, the "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to share some photos of herself in her Halloween costume — a bloodied and handcuffed dead woman — and called out her parents for not letting her drive a car.

"5:45 … she arrived … the doorman said she came home alone !!!" she wrote, seemingly creating a background story for her costume. "She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink … took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor … it remains a mystery."

"Who would do such a thing ???" Spears continued. "She had a wonderful family and of course they were nowhere nearby !!!!"

The star said that it was "pretty lame" that she dressed the way she did for Halloween, "but if interpretation is coincided with opposition what are the beneficial effects of an imaginative reality ???"

The star posed several other questions: "Is EFFORT to play it out an insult ???? Or is effort simply put … just a play ??? One might do it better but who on Earth would do one bad ???"

She then asked fans for their "thoughts" on her costume, hinting that the woman in question also broke her leg. Next, she joked that a close-up shot of her lips included in the post was now "an ad for lip injections."

"On a SPECIAL note Stay classy ‘Murica and don’t do anything I wouldn’t do because that’s like a WHOLE LOT y’all !!!! Let me explain myself," she continued. "I’m saying in a crazy world like we have today that it’s pretty important to stay safe !!! Like we did for Covid y’all !!!! But still have fun … I mean duh !!!"

Spears then directly addressed her parents: "It’s been 13 years for me so I’m a little rusty !!!! Ma and dad can I drive my car now ???"

"JUST KIDDING … but seriously, can I play now ???? I just really don’t want to offend anyone though … oh but wait, what are we watching tonight on TV ??? Holy crap you guys, gotta check out @lockeandkeynetflix … it’s pretty good !!!"

In a follow-up post, the star shared a throwback picture of "one of my favorite costumes." She clarified that at the time, she was "the devil."

"I’m really curious as to what THIS devil would say to all the apologies this year !!!!!" she added, seemingly taking another jab at those involved in her conservatorship.

Spears is in the midst of trying to free herself from her conservatorship, which had seen her father Jamie oversee her everyday life for well over a decade.

Jamie was suspended from his position as conservator by judge Brenda Penny last month .

The move came after Spears' bombshell testimony in court that saw her lobby allegations of oppressive and troubling behavior against her father, which resulted in a judge granting her the ability to hire her own representation.

She swiftly hired Mathew Rosengart, who has overseen her case and worked to help end the conservatorship for weeks now.