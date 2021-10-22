Britney Spears praises herself over weight loss: 'It's nice to finally see some results'

She’s stronger than yesterday.

Britney Spears gleamed with excitement on Instagram Thursday over the fact that she has "finally" shed a few pounds.

"Well … for the love of God I finally see some definition in my abs !!!!" she captioned a video of her showcasing her signature dance moves. "It’s nice to finally see some results !!!!"

The "Stronger" singer, 39, also shared a fun fact about the song she was dancing to — "Glycerine" by Bush, which she said was her "favorite song in high school."

She then shared a story about how she once went swimming with Bush’s lead singer, Gavin Rossdale, in his pool.

In June, Spears vowed to make her "mental and physical health" more of a priority.

"Mental and physical health comes before anything at this point !!!" the pop star wrote in an Instagram Story at the time, just days after she pleaded in court to end her "abusive" conservatorship.

Spears has shared in the past that she enjoys working out with her now-fiancé, Sam Asghari.

In May 2020, Asghari, who is certified as a personal trainer, exclusively shared with Page Six some of the workouts the pair frequently did together during quarantine.

The Routine: 4 sets of 15 reps each

Mountain climbers on a bosu ball

Front raises with light dumbbells

Lateral raises

Planks to push-ups

Shoulder taps from push-up positions

Bosu ball push-ups

Squat jumps

Jumping jacks

Spears also said that month on social media that she was "grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with !!!!!"

"So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home couples that workout together stay together," she added.

In recent months, the "My Prerogative" singer has grown increasingly confident in her physique, even posting pictures of herself on Instagram completely nude.

"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody !!!!" Spears captioned a series of photos of her posing naked by a bathtub from a tropical vacation.

Fans have remarked on social media that the pop star is finally taking back control over her image after years of being restricted by a conservatorship.

In August, Spears herself expressed why she was posting topless pics.

She explained that being naked makes her feel "lighter" after living with the "weight of the world" on her shoulders, adding, "I mean I don’t want anybody to see the big dimple on my ass but I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body and that’s not attractive."

A hearing to address the termination of the conservatorship is scheduled for Nov. 12.