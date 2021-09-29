Britney Spears' latest conservatorship gets underway

Britney Spears' latest hearing in her 13-year conservatorship is now underway.

As Judge Penny listens to several issues regarding the pop star's case including whether to keep Spears' father as her conservator or whether to end the conservatorship altogether, #FreeBritney supporters gathered outside the courthouse.

Spears had been clamoring for years in and out of court all in strategically concerted efforts to oust her father, Jamie P. Spears, from his longtime post as conservator of her estate. She revealed the restrictions she's been living under during a bombshell court hearing in June. The "Gimme More" singer claimed she was not allowed to remove her contraception device or get married.

Spears’ attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, has produced results for the performer since he took the helm in mid-July.

Since working on behalf of Spears to end her conservatorship, Rosengart has managed to get Jamie to at least attest in a court of law, his intention to step away as estate conservator once a proper succession plan is in place. Spears has even gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in the months since Rosengart made his mark on the case.

As recently as Aug. 31, Rosengart filed court paperwork demanding Jamie remove himself as conservator immediately and argued that Jamie had been trying to hold his daughter "hostage" as he draws out his exit.

"Mr. Spears was forced to concede in his August 12, 2021 ‘First Response’ to Britney Spears’s Petition to remove him that he must depart -- and his departure is now inexorable," Rosengart told Fox News in a statement at the time, maintaining that Spears wants her father to remove himself as conservator – without his $2 million payment request – immediately or risk court suspension.

"As we wrote in our new filing with the Court, however, the quid pro quo preconditions that Mr. Spears’s sought in his August 12, 2021 court filing are inappropriate and unacceptable," he continued, adding, "Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father."

Spears’ camp has consistently claimed that Jamie is seeking some $2 million on his way out – a portion of which is likely to land in the hands of his attorneys and her former business manager, Tri-Star.

Furthermore, on Monday, Rosengart again argued to the court that Jamie shouldn’t have any say over who he feels is the right fit to replace him as temporary conservator of Spears’ estate after Jamie filed an objection to Rosengart's request to appoint John Zabel to replace him.

Jamie went on to say that Zabel "should be denied" as a replacement conservator and claimed that the court has "been provided little to no information" about Zabel, calling him "apparently a stranger to this Court." His legal team claims Zabel is "not a licensed fiduciary."

"Third, based upon what is known about Mr. Zabel, he does not appear to have the background and experience required to take over a complex, $60 million (approx.) conservatorship estate on a temporary or immediate basis," Jamie said in his filing. "Ms. Spears' counsel does not even provide information as to whether Mr. Zabel could get bonded."

His last reason for objecting Zabel as a potential shoo-in is that he's "not well suited" to manage the estate as "he was scammed out of over one million of his own money in a fraudulent real investment project, despite being referred to as a ‘highly qualified’ certified public accountant with ‘substantial’ experience in finance."

However, Rosengart didn’t take the bait and quickly issued a retort in his own filing.

"This is also true regarding [Jamie’s] counsel’s latest filing, "Objections" to the successor Conservator of the Estate," Rosengart writes. "As Mr. Spears should know, California law expressly allows licensed CPA’s to serve, and the nominee, John Zabel, is a highly-esteemed, nationally-recognized award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust—in stark contrast to Mr. Spears, a reported alcoholic and gambling addict, with zero financial background or experience in financial matters, who previously filed for bankruptcy and has a Domestic Violence Restraining Order currently in effect against him. Mr. Zabel will also be supported by Ms. Spears’s business management and forensic accounting teams."

Rosengart adds: "Mr. Spears’s desperation to avoid suspension is self-evident and self-serving. He wants to escape justice and accountability (but will not) and he will evidently do or say anything to avoid it. He knows that when he is suspended he must turn over the conservatorship files, including purported attorney-client privileged documents (communications with his lawyers), to the new temporary conservator."

Jamie has been in control of Spears' finances since 2008 after the pop star underwent a series of involuntary holds. Spears has been locked in a court battle with Jamie over the past years as she's worked to get control of her life back.

