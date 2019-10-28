Britney Spears shows off impressive yoga moves in tiny bikini

Britney Spears is showing off her incredible athleticism in her latest Instagram post.

On Sunday, the “Toxic” singer shared a video of her gymnastics and yoga-inspired workout session with boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

In the video, the couple did various yoga poses that demonstrated the pop star’s core strength and flexibility. The video also shows Spears doing a handstand down a set of stairs with the assistance of Asghari.

“Only in LA can you wear a bathing suit in October!” Spears captioned the video.

“It’s so beautiful out .... and first time to walk on my hands up and down stairs,” Spears added, noting the athletic feat was a first-time accomplishment.

The pop star is also seen in the video donning a blue bikini that shows off her lean, athletic build — an appearance she has been working on for quite some time.

In mid-October, Spears posted another Instagram video that showed off her athleticism in the gym.

“I get so excited when I lift the bar,” Spears said in the caption. “I’ve done it one other time in a private room but never with a lot of people around 😳 !!!! I was at Equinox here and my legs were shaking … until a guy walked by and said 'Go for it,' so I did it,” she continued.

The Instagram post from the singer features a video of her doing a perfect split as well as an isolated leg exercise. She further added several pictures of her stretching on an aerobics ball and shoulder pressing a barbell — all while showing off her impressive physique.