Britney Spears changes her look: 'Blondes do have more fun'

Oops... she did it again!

After a five-week run as a brunette, Britney Spears has gone back to her signature blonde hair. The songstress took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her new look.

"So maybe blondes do have more fun," the "Gimme More" singer wrote. "It’s not professional Hollywood hair and makeup .... but hey it’s real and I’m watching Vacation !!! PS Just got out of pool so hair is wet ... sorry!!!"

BRITNEY SPEARS FEARS LOSING CUSTODY OF SONS AFTER FATHER ALLEGEDLY ABUSED SEAN PRESTON FEDERLINE

The short video showed her sitting on a couch in a white tube-top with her new locks pulled up into a bun on the top of her head.

Just one day earlier, the 37-year-old posted a photo of her sitting in a tree on the beach in Maui, Hawaii rocking her darker tresses.

“Nothing heals more than the ocean,” she wrote in her caption. “I always feel so alive when I see the ocean in Maui .... it’s literally turquoise ... it’s unbelievable !!!”

"This pic does not do justice at all for I saw there. In a world where we are all subjected to cell phones and devices .... we get hung up on screens instead of Mother Nature and listening to her. Mother Nature is everything. I find her everytime I go to this magical place ..... here I know there is more," the star went on to say.

BRITNEY SPEARS POSTS BIRTHDAY MESSAGES FOR SONS AMID CUSTODY, CONSERVATORSHIP DRAMA

Just over a month ago, Spears went brunette and showed it off on Instagram, saying her young sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, inspired her.

"Same faces, same dress, new hair !!!!! Yes, my sister inspired me to go dark !!!!!!!," the star exclaimed.

Spears has become known for being active on Instagram and posting with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 25.

Asghari recently revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he plans to spend time with Spears over the holidays and for the both of them to spend time with his family.

BRITNEY SPEARS TELLS FANS SHE TOOK TIME OFF 'TO FOCUS ON WHAT I REALLY WANT' AMID LIFE 'TRANSITION'

"I got family out here, I got my girlfriend. So we're gonna be spending a lot of time with my family and my girlfriend," the model revealed.

It's been a difficult few months for the singer, with child custody and conservatorship hearings, as well as the health scare from her father. She also entered a wellness facility earlier this year, reportedly due to the stress of her father's illness.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.