Britney Spears shows off gymnastics skills with boyfriend Sam Asghari

Instagram's favorite fit couple is back at it.

On Monday, Britney Spears posted a video of herself and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, doing backyard gymnastics and stretching together.

"It’s been exactly a year today since I’ve done gymnastics .... lol," the "Toxic" star wrote. "Such a beautiful day to play outside and work up a sweat with the help of this mate!!!"

Spears can be seen wearing a lime green sports bra and flannel shorts as she practices with the help of Asghari, who guides her during handstands and backhand springs.

"As you can see, my back is too stiff on my back walkovers !! He’s trying to loosen me up and he’s grea t!!! Such a fun day !!!!," Spears excitedly shared.

"Flipping into my heart like," Asghari commented on his girlfriend's post.

The 37-year-old singer did planks and balanced on Asghari's feet as he was lying down on the grass.

She then showed herself doing handstands and backflips as her beau, 25, spotted her and helped her with her form.

A few days ago, Spears took to Instagram to show off her gym routine.

"I get so excited when I lift the bar I’ve done it one other time in a private room but never with a lot of people around !!!!," the "Gimme More" singer wrote.

Spears then went on to share an inspirational story that happened while she was at her gym.

"I was at Equinox here and my legs were shaking … until a guy walked by and said “Go for it," so I did it !!! Just think about it ... that one guy changed my whole day because he believed in me for literally two seconds !!!!! If you're out there in this big world today I thank you for telling me to go for it," she explained.

She posted a video of herself engaging in acrobatic stretches, one that involved a perfect split.

Spears, who's been with Asghari for a few years now, frequently posts about her and her bodybuilder boyfriend's adventures.

Most recently, she posted a #TBT photo on Instagram of the two relaxing on a boat.