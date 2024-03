Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Brian Austin Green is opening up about his past relationships.

During an appearance on Shannen Doherty's podcast, "Let's Be Clear," Green told his former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star how difficult it was for him to watch his then girlfriend, Tiffani Thiessen, film racy scenes with his friends.

"I’d never been in a real serious relationship before," he shared on the podcast. "I was incredibly jealous every time she would f---ing have to work with anybody else because we’d already been doing the show for four years. Like, this is my family."

Thiessen joined the cast in the show's fifth season in 1994, when she and Green were already a couple, staying on the show until its final season in 2000. Throughout her time on the show, she had many love interests while playing Valerie Malone, including Luke Perry, Jason Wiles and Green's characters.

Green went on to tell Doherty he felt a certain way about Thiessen being on the show because he "used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody" he worked with, "and then all of a sudden she’s doing sex scenes and s---," with cast mates he saw as family. He recalled feeling and acting "really just f---ing jealous and boisterous."

"Looking back on it, I can’t imagine what that was like for her," he said. "I can’t imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her f---ing boyfriend, who she lives with by the way, freaking out the way that I was."

Thiessen and Green dated for three years from 1992 to 1995, breaking up just one year after she joined the show.

Both Green and Thiessen moved on in other relationships, with Thiessen going on to marry author and actor Brady Smith, in 2005, and Green marrying actress Megan Fox, in 2010.

Thiessen and Smith have since welcomed two kids, daughter Harper and son Holt. Green welcomed three sons with Fox during his marriage, Noah, Bohdi and Journey, before getting a divorce in 2021, and has an older son, Kassius, from a previous relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

This was the second breakup between Fox and Green, as the actress originally filed for divorce in August 2015. Eight months later, she announced her third pregnancy, later confirming Green was the father, and getting back together with him two months before their son was born in August 2016.

Since separating from Fox, Green has had a fifth child, Zane, with his now fiancee Sharna Burgess, a "Dancing with the Stars" pro dancer.

"I've learned having five kids, is different with every single child because every single one is a different person," Green told People in September 2023 about parenting. "You have to figure out the methods that work the best for that person and will serve them the best."

"We have three kids in the house that are all about a year and a half apart, and they've all been raised virtually the same way, and they couldn't be more different from each other. They're absolutely different people," he continued.