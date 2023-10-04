Brian Austin Green says he suffered ‘stroke-like symptoms’ for years due to his diet

Brian Austin Green does not take anything for granted.

The former "90210" actor recently became engaged to "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess, and the couple welcomed their first child together in June 2022 – a son named Zane Walker Green.

While so many big changes were happening for Green, he was also suffering from debilitating health complications.

"I’d spent four and a half years recovering from stroke-like symptoms without ever having had a stroke, but I couldn’t speak," he said on Cheryl Burke's "Sex, Likes and Spray Tans" podcast.

Green was told he had vertigo and ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease which at one point caused him to lose 20 pounds. He said that doctors could not quite figure out why he was sick for so long.

"Then these neurological things started happening after the vertigo, and that was — it was four and a half years of my life," Green said.

"I got to the point where I shuffled like I was a 90-year-old man."

The "Desperate Housewives" star added, "I couldn’t speak. I couldn’t read. I couldn’t write."

At one point, Green said he could not even read Dr. Seuss books to his own children.

"I had such brain fog that I reintroduced my best friend of like 25 plus years to my sister who he had also known for 25 plus years," he said.

Green admitted he saw one of the top neurologists at Cedars-Sinai and had endured almost 200 blood tests, but doctors were still stumped by his condition.

When Burke asked if his symptoms had anything to do with a 2014 car collision Green was involved in with ex Megan Fox, he admitted the health problems were all "dietary."

"It was all undiagnosed by Western medicine, so I ended up having to finally find a doctor that is much more into, like, Kinesiology and Eastern medicine," he said.

He finally found the right doctor and was told he had "internal inflammation from gluten and dairy," with stress as a contributing factor.

Green shares three children with his ex-wife Megan Fox: Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River Green. He also has a son, Kassius, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil.