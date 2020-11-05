Brian Austin Green speaks out after Megan Fox backlash, thanks fans for support

Brian Austin Green is speaking out after facing backlash from his exes, most notably, the criticism he received from his ex-wife Megan Fox.

Green, 47, came under fire when Fox, 34, accused him of using photos of their kids to prove he's a doting dad on Instagram. One photo in particular of Green and the couple's 3-year-old son, Journey River, garnered a lengthy reaction from the "Transformers" actress.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," Fox, 34, wrote (via People). "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.”

Green seemingly hinted at the drama in a video shared to his Instagram on Wednesday sans his kids.

"I think there's some eggs here in my chicken coop so I figured I would show you these because this is what I do...Living the dream," he began.

"I just wanted to thank everyone who's come on my page and been supportive of everything. It's extremely kind and really appreciated," he continued.

Green also mentioned the 2020 election, confirming that he exercised his right to vote.

"I know in the U.S. we're all waiting for the results now. Biting my nails a lot," he said, adding, "Be kind to each other, love each other, and I'll do another live soon at some point."

In her clapback, Fox claimed Green is "so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."

Shortly after, Green removed the post from his Instagram.

Green received even more fallout when his ex-wife Vanssa Marcil, with whom he shares an 18-year-old son Kassius, posted the words "Like I said... the truth always comes out in the end..." She added the hashtag “#ImWithYouSister.”

Courtney Stodden, who briefly dated the “Beverly Hills: 90210” star following his split from the “Rogue” star, also applauded Fox for "speaking up about the way Brian seems to use his kids as a flex."

Green first confirmed he and Fox split after 10 years together in May, after she started to go public with her new boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.