Brian Austin Green's exes Vanessa Marcil, Courtney Stodden defend Megan Fox amid estranged couple’s feud

Brian Austin Green’s exes are on Megan Fox’s side after she blasted him on social media for attempting to make her look like an “absent mother.”

The feud began on Sunday after Green, 47, posted a photo with their 4-year-old son, Journey, on Halloween, despite their agreement as parents to not share pictures of their kids' faces.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," Fox, 34, commented. "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram."

She also claimed Green is "so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year."

Another of Green’s exes, Vanessa Marcil, with who he shares an 18-year-old son Kassius, posted the words "Like I said... the truth always comes out in the end..." She added the hashtag “#ImWithYouSister.”

Although she didn’t directly mention Fox, this is the second time this year she’s come to the “Transformers” star’s defense.

In September, Marcil, 52, praised Fox for "living life for herself" amid her new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. She also commended the “Jennifer’s Body” alum for “leaving her children out of her public life at this young age.”

Fox and Green have been adamant over the years that they don’t post photos of their sons Bodhi, 6, Noah, 7, and Journey, 4.

Marcil wasn’t the only person to take Fox’s side in her latest fight with Green over Halloween.

Courtney Stodden, who briefly dated the “Beverly Hills: 90210” star following his split from the “Rogue” star, weighed in on social media.

On Monday, Stodden, 26, wrote on Instagram, “I’m so proud of Megan for speaking up about the way Brian seems to use his kids as a flex.”

“During my time spent with him, when I was over at his house, his kids were never there. They were always with Megan. She wasn’t an absent mother. And yet, like she says - she doesn’t plaster them all over her social,” she said.

Stodden then claimed that Green would often “use” his kids as an excuse as to why they couldn’t hang out.

“I later found out [that] this wasn’t true, he was actually just seeing other women at those times,” the model said.

The former reality star continued: “Then he started posting loads of pictures of his kids, acting like this doting single dad. It was clearly an attempt to protect his image, using them. How could all of us women who he’d tried to play be mad at such a loving father?”

“The whole experience was a bit gross. Women and children are not props. How long until men realize this?” Stodden concluded.