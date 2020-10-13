Megan Fox has introduced her kids to Machine Gun Kelly: report

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have taken a major step in their relationship.

The 30-year-old rapper, born Colson Baker, has reportedly met the “Transformers” star's children.

Fox, 34, shares three children -- Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 -- with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

Kelly has an 11-year-old daughter named Casie Baker from a former relationship although it’s unclear if Fox has met her.

"He recently met her kids for the first time. Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious," a source told People magazine.

The insider continued: "They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together.”

They added that the couple "spend as much time together as they can."

Photos emerged of Fox and Kelly together in May. Her estranged husband Green, 47, then confirmed he and the “Jennifer’s Body” actress split after 10 years of marriage.

The rapper recently revealed in an interview on "The Howard Stern Show” that his relationship with Fox is the first time he’s been in love.

"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time," Kelly revealed. "That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist."

In July, Fox called the “Bad Things” rapper her “twin flame” during an appearance on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s podcast, “Give Them Lala ... With Randall."

“I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she said of meeting Kelly on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass.”

She added: “Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think.”

Although the couple seems in bliss with their relationship, Fox’s estranged husband admitted in an interview with People in August that he’d “never say never” about the possibility of reconciling with the mother of his kids.