Bob Odenkirk opens up about near-fatal 'heart incident' on 'Better Call Saul' set

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bob Odenkirk is sharing more details about his near-fatal heart incident that occurred on the set of " Better Call Saul " last year.

Odenkirk, 59, opened up about the July 2021 health scare in a sit-down interview with "Today." At the time of the incident, reports said he was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a heart attack.

In a sneak-peek clip released from the upcoming TV interview, Odenkirk said doctors have called it a "heart incident."

"Hey everybody, I had a heart attack, but if you're a heart doctor, you know I had a heart incident," he says, adding, "I'd love a doctor to explain to me what the difference is."

BOB ODENKIRK NEEDED THREE DEFIBRILLATOR SHOCKS BEFORE HE GOT HIS PULSE BACK DURING HEART ATTACK

Physicians informed him that his widow-maker artery was "completely blocked," he said.

"That's why it's called the widow-maker ‘cause you die when that happens," the actor continues.

The incident caused quite the scare for his co-stars and crew members, who immediately rushed in to help. "Better Call Saul" stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian were "right nearby." They set off the alarm and were "screaming," he adds.

A health officer on the TV set then started performing CPR on the actor and also used an AED device. Odenkirk reminds viewers to "brush up on your CPR class" because the process is different than it was 20 years ago.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You don't have to breathe into the person anymore. Just keep the pounding going because the body naturally sucks in air if you're doing that right among other reasons why you don't need to do that. They came out and did CPR properly, right away, broke my ribs like you're supposed to and carried on until the ambulance arrived," he adds.

Odenkirk also applauds his cast and crew for assisting him during the "traumatizing" incident.

"I was not present for any of it, but I'm told it was a pretty shocking day on set and traumatizing for all my co-stars and crew members, people I love very much who love me and stood by my side and then went to the hospital with me," he says.

The actor's reps confirmed the incident last July in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident," the actor's reps said at the time."He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side."

Just a few days later, the actor himself released a statement on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much," he wrote in a tweet.

"I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery," he continued in a subsequent follow-up tweet . "Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

His recovery seemed to be relatively smooth, as about a week later, he said on Twitter that he was doing "great."