'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52

"Breaking Bad" star Mike Batayeh has died at 52.

Batayeh passed away June 1 after suffering a heart attack in his sleep, his manager confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The actor, who was known to fans as the manager of Gustavo's laundromat on the TV show, will be honored during a celebration of life service on June 16. Batayeh's funeral will be held June 17.

The laundromat on the AMC series was where Bryan Cranston's character Walter White and Aaron Paul's character Jesse Pinkman made their drugs.

Batayeh appeared in three separate episodes released between 2011 and 2012.

His character Dennis Markowski met a fiery death after it became clear he intended to share details he knew in exchange for legal immunity.

The actor was also known for "Sleeper Cell" and "Night Stalker" and appeared in an episode of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." Other credits include "Boy Meets World," "The Bernie Mac Show" and "Everybody Loves Raymond."

Outside of acting, Batayeh also worked as a stand-up comedian.

