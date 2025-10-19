Brandy abruptly ends concert mid-performance due to dehydration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brandy walked off the stage Saturday during the Chicago stop of "The Boy is Mine" tour due to health issues.

In videos shared on social media, Brandy told the crowd at the United Center that she needed a minute offstage, but never returned to sing as part of her co-headlining tour with fellow R&B singer Monica.

On Sunday, the "Have You Ever" singer revealed she was suffering from dehydration and fatigue on stage, and apologized for ending the show so suddenly.

"To my dear fans in Chicago, thank you for the overwhelming love, support, and – most importantly – your prayers," she shared on social media.

"I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night's performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance."

"I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling OK. With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect ionically with the production."

After she left the stage, Monica sang solo the remainder of the performance, and the crowd left without hearing the namesake "The Boy Is Mine" song.

Brandy appreciated "everyone's best efforts" to make the concert happen, including her performing partner.

"I'm deeply grateful to my sister, Monica, for stepping up with such grace and professionalism and the entire crew for their continued care and support," she wrote.

"I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward. Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me."

Despite the sudden end to Saturday's concert, Brandy assured her fans she would be back on the stage in no time.

Brandy closed her statement, "I look forward to returning to the stage – stronger and more grateful than ever – alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis."