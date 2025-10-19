Expand / Collapse search
Illinois

Illinois State University teacher's assistant flips Turning Point USA table, tears down flyers: 'Jesus did it'

Derek Lopez, Illinois State University teaching assistant, faces disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property charges after tossing the table

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
An Illinois State University teacher’s assistant flips over a Turning Point USA students’ table and tears down flyers for an upcoming event. (Credit:  X/@FrontlinesTPUSA)

An Illinois State University faculty member was arrested after he was accused of flipping a Turning Point USA student group's table and tearing down promotional flyers on campus last week.

Derek Lopez, a 27-year-old graduate student and teaching assistant at the university, was captured on camera speaking to a man standing near the table set up by students in the conservative group to promote political comedian Alex Stein’s upcoming event at the institution, before he then tossed the table, video shows.

"Well, you know, Jesus did it, so you know I gotta do it, right?" Lopez told the man before he was seen flipping the table over.

TURNING POINT LEADER DEMANDS REPERCUSSIONS FOR UCHICAGO PROFESSOR ARRESTED AT ANTI-ICE RALLY

Turning Point USA event

An Illinois State University faculty member was arrested after he was accused of flipping a Turning Point USA table on campus. (Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images)

"Thanks guys, have a great day," he later sneers as he waves and leaves the area.

Lopez also allegedly disrupted a second informational table hosted by a student group, according to Illinois State University Police.

He was arrested on Friday and faces charges for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the case is pending and may be grounds for additional charges and university disciplinary action.

Illinois State University Police car

Derek Lopez, 27, faces charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. (Illinois State University Police)

"We are committed to protecting the First Amendment rights as well as safety of everyone in our campus community," Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said in a statement.

"We encourage all members of our community to learn more about free speech rights and responsibilities at Illinois State University, including constructive ways to respond when encountering speech they may disagree with," the statement continued.

TURNING POINT USA DRAWS 2,000 AT FIRST TOUR EVENT SINCE KIRK'S ASSASSINATION

Arizonans mourn Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA was co-founded by conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was murdered during an event at Utah Valley University last month. (Getty Images)

Turning Point USA was co-founded by conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was murdered during an event at Utah Valley University last month.
